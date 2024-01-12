Photos: Figment’s Brush with the Arts Returns To EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

EPCOT’s Festival of the Arts has returned, and with it comes Figment’s Brush with the Arts scavenger hunt. The yearly activity has guests searching for Figment interpretations of famous paintings around World Showcase. Guests can purchase a map palette and mark the paintings with a corresponding sticker.

Once guests complete the scavenger hunt, they can return to a map purchase location to exchange their completed palette for a plaster painting kit, a phenomenal prize for the hunt.

The scavenger hunt will last through the end of the festival on February 19th.