Foodie Guide to Lunar New Year 2024 at Disney California Adventure Park

The Disneyland Resort is getting ready to celebrate the Lunar New Year. As this is the Year of the Dragon, the culinary team at Disney has made delicious creations inspired by the traditions and cuisines of Chinese, Korean, and Vietnamese cultures. This will take place from January 23 through February 18 at Disney California Adventure park. Disney Parks Blog has shared the full foodie guide.

What's Available:

Lunar New Year Festival Marketplaces

Bamboo Blessings (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Strawberry Milk Tea Macaron: Strawberry buttercream with milk tea center (New)

Mickey-shaped Hot Dog Bun: Brioche-style Mickey-shaped bun stuffed with hot dog and finished with sesame seeds and scallions

Taro Vietnamese-style Iced Coffee: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Vietnamese-style Coffee, cocoa powder, and condensed milk garnished with a taro chocolate sweet cream (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Lunar New Year Punch: Mango nectar, tangerine and grapefruit juices, and banana and coconut syrups garnished with mango jellies (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Lunar Punch Cocktail: Coconut rum, mango nectar, tangerine and grapefruit juices, and banana and coconut syrups garnished with a purple orchid (New)

Mickey-shaped Macaron Straw Clip (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Longevity Noodle Co. (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Shrimp Lo Mein Noodles: Pan-fried lo mein noodles with sautéed shrimp garnished with green onions (New)

Garlic Noodles: Long noodles tossed in zesty garlic butter with parmesan

Dragon Cocktail: Dragonberry rum, white rum, lychee nectar, dragon fruit and Chinese five-spice syrups, lime juice, and house-made coriander tea garnished with a dried dragon fruit wheel

Mickey-shaped Macaron Straw Clip (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Lucky 8 Lantern (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Quesabirria Eggroll with guajillo pepper consomé

Mandarin Orange Mousse Cake: Layers of mandarin mousse with vanilla cake and clementine compote finished with white chocolate crunch balls and a tangerine glaze

Hibiscus Apple Soju-rita: Blanco tequila, grapefruit liqueur, soju, green apple and hibiscus syrups, house-made hibiscus tea, and lemon juice garnished with a dried apple chip (New)

Mango Melon Cocktail: Overproof rum, baijiu, allspice liqueur, mango nectar, rock melon syrup, and lime juice topped with grapefruit soda and garnished with a lime wheel (New)

Mickey-shaped Macaron Straw Clip (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Prosperity Bao & Buns (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Kung Pao Bao with plant-based chicken, toasted peanuts, and scallions (New)

BBQ Pork Bun with kimchi mayo and garlic chile crunch (New)

Brewery X Grapefruit Panda Pool Party Bamboo Rice Lager (New)

Harland Brewing Co. Tangerine Dragon Fruit Hefeweizen (New)

Stereo Brewing Co. Jasmine Tea Lager (New)

Eagle Rock Brewery Lychee IPA (New)

Dragon Beer Flight (New)

Tsingtao with Frozen Mango Beer Foam

Mickey-shaped Macaron Straw Clip (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Red Dragon Spice Traders (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Spicy Fried Rice with tofu and crispy peas (New)

Red Spice Fried Chicken Bites: Fried chicken chicharrones in spicy red chile sauce

Peach Basil Collins: Gin, ginger liqueur, white peach purée, lemon juice, and house-made Thai basil syrup topped with Topo Chico and garnished with a purple pansy (New)

Guava Whiskey Cocktail: Whiskey, ginger liqueur, guava nectar, coconut cream, and lime juice garnished with a lime wheel

Mickey-shaped Macaron Straw Clip (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Wrapped with Love (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Fried Lemongrass Chicken Dumplings with plum sauce (New)

Steamed Pork & Vegetable Dumplings with black garlic sauce (New)

Yuja-Pineapple Cooler: Pineapple juice, yuja purée, rice milk, and condensed milk garnished with a cherry and coconut foam (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Raspberry Oat Milk Tea: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Ceylon Tea, raspberry and demerara syrups, and oat milk garnished with skewered raspberries (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Mickey-shaped Macaron Straw Clip (New) (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply)

Throughout Disney California Adventure Park

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Bulgogi Pizza: Marinated beef and spicy corn, cheese sauce topped with green onion (Available by slice or whole pie) (New) (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 29)

Milk Tea Taro Cheesecake: Milk tea cheesecake with a taro mousse (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Cappuccino Cart (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18; mobile order available)

Dalgona Coffee Bundt Cake: Coffee Bundt cake filled with sweet milk and topped with Dalgona foam

Green Tea Horchata (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18; mobile order available)

Blood Orange Cocktail: Baijiu, orange liquor, yuja purée and blood orange syrup, with a spicy sugar rim

Lamplight Lounge (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Spicy Dan Dan Noodles: Crispy pork belly and noodles tossed in spicy Szechuan sauce paired with carrots, cucumber, and crispy shallots garnished with green onions and micro cilantro (New)

Milk Tea and Taro Donuts: Warm, fluffy donuts dipped in milk tea, drizzled with taro icing, garnished with boba with milk tea dipping sauce (New)

Lunar New Year Cocktail: Han Soju, Ancho Reyes Ancho Chile Liqueur, dragon fruit syrup, lemon juice, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, and firewater bitters with mint garnish (New)

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Kung Pao Bao: Kung pao-glazed crispy pork belly, soft bao bun, red peppers, toasted peanuts, and green onions

Lunar New Year Cocktail: Han Soju, Ancho Reyes Ancho Chile Liqueur, dragon fruit syrup, lemon juice, Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, and firewater bitters with mint garnish (New)

Paradise Garden Grill (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18; mobile order available)

Bulgogi Fried Rice with kimchi, egg, pickled cucumber, green onion, and sesame seeds (New) (Plant-based)

Whole Fish with steamed rice, stir-fried vegetables, and black vinegar and soy sauce with sugar, garlic, and red Fresno chile (Served family-style for sharing for two) (New)

Shrimp Lo Mein: Lo mein noodles tossed with shrimp, mushrooms, cabbage, corn, and bell pepper (New)

Pork Banh Mi Sandwich: Grilled pork belly with pickled carrots and daikon, cucumber, and jalapeño with spicy mayo

Korean-style BBQ Chicken served with steamed rice, kimchi, and pickled cucumber

Korean-style Chicken: Marinated chicken served with steamed rice and broccoli (Disney Check Kids Meal)

Mango Pudding with a hint of coconut milk topped with mango and a chocolate décor

Tiger Milk Boba Tea with Brown Sugar Boba (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Yuja Makgeolli Cocktail: Citrus-flavored rice wine, soju, and a splash of Sprite

Four Sons Brewing Lucky Dragon IPA

Pym Test Kitchen (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18; mobile order available)

Almond Cold Brew: Almond cold brew, almond milk, and red foam with blue and gold sugar (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Sonoma Terrace (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18; mobile order available)

Gochugaru Shrimp Roll: Gochugaru-marinated shrimp on a potato roll with kimchi slaw, gochujang mayonnaise, spicy pickle spear (New)

Studio Catering Co. and Hollywood Lounge (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18; mobile order available at Studio Catering Co. only)

Char Siu-style Ribs: Char siu-braised pork ribs with Asian-inspired glaze topped with roasted peanuts and scallions (New)

Terran Treats (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Strawberry Green Tea Churro: Green tea-cinnamon sugar-dusted churro with strawberry cream sauce topped with freeze-dried strawberries (New)

Select Outdoor Vending Carts (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Chicken Bao: Steamed bao with chicken, butternut squash, and makrut lime served with Vietnamese sweet tangy dipping sauce

Baked Brown Sugar Nian Gao: Baked sticky rice cake topped with brown sugar (New)

Char Siu Turkey Leg (New)

Cantaritos Mandarin (New)

Harland Brewing Co. Lunar Maps Hazy IPA (New)

Almond Cookie Churro: Coated in almond cookie crumble and topped with roasted almonds and almond icing

Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Orange-Ginger Churro: Churro rolled in ginger sugar topped with orange sauce, candied ginger, and black and white sesame seeds (New)

Willie’s Churros (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Dragon Fruit Churro: Churro rolled in coconut-dragon fruit sugar topped with a dragon fruit icing (New)

Novelties Available Across Disneyland Resort

Lunar New Year Stainless Steel Tumbler: Includes choice of fountain beverage at time of purchase (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); Available at the following locations: At Disney California Adventure park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Cappuccino Cart, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, select outdoor vending carts, Paradise Garden Grill, Smokejumpers Grill, Studio Catering Co.

Lotus Flower Glow Cube (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); Available at the following locations: At Disney California Adventure park: Bayside Brews, Cappuccino Cart, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Hollywood Lounge, select outdoor vending carts, Paradise Garden Grill At Disneyland park: Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Little Red Wagon, and Refreshment Corner



Mickey-shaped Macaron Straw Clip (Available starting Jan. 23; limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply); Available at the following locations: At Disney California Adventure park: Corn Dog Castle, Mortimers Market, Outdoor Vending Carts, Paradise Garden Grill, Schmoozies!, select outdoor vending, Smokejumpers Grill



Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

GCH Craftsman Bar (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 29)

Pork Dan Dan Noodles: Crispy pork with egg noodles, sweet chili sauce, peanuts, and scallions (New)

Moon Dragon: Premium soju, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Hennessy V.S Cognac, cherry juice, plum bitters, and Luxardo Maraschino Cherries (New) (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 29)

GCH Craftsman Grill (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Pork Dan Dan Noodles: Crispy pork with egg noodles, sweet chili sauce, peanuts, and scallions (New)

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Tea Pot and Macarons (New)

Assorted Macarons (New)

Lunar New Year Cookie: Decorated sugar cookie (New)

Lunar New Year Assorted Pretzel Rod Sticks (New)

Lunar New Year Crisped Rice Treat (New)

Hearthstone Lounge

Bean Paste Tang Yuan Dumplings and Meatball Soup with rice balls (New) (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Spicy Shrimp with Steamed Rice (New) (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Moon Dragon: Premium soju, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Hennessy V.S Cognac, cherry juice, plum bitters, and Luxardo Maraschino Cherries (New) (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 29)

Storytellers Cafe

Pork Dan Dan Noodles: Crispy pork with egg noodles, sweet chili sauce, peanuts, and scallions (New) (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Moon Dragon: Premium soju, St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Hennessy V.S Cognac, cherry juice, plum bitters, and Luxardo Maraschino Cherries (New) (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 29)

Disneyland Hotel

Goofy’s Kitchen (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Shrimp Stir Fry with noodles, garlic, and ginger (New)

Pork Bao Bun (New)

Chicken Dumpling Soup (New)

Garlic Rice with soy sauce and scallions (New) (Plant-based)

Downtown Disney District

Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill & Patio (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Lucky Dragon: Vodka, lemon juice, egg white, and dragon fruit syrup (New)

Kayla’s Cake (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Milk Tea Mochi Egg Tart: Milk tea infused cream topped with mochi on a caramelized custard tart (New)

Korean Injeolmi Macarons: Sweet Injeolmi buttercream filling finished with roasted soybean powder (New)

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Banh Mi Pizza: Neapolitan dough, mozzarella cheese, marinated pork, pickled carrot and daikon radish, raw jalapeño, cilantro, and drizzles of Vietnamese mayonnaise and chili sauce (New)

Dragon Eye Punch Mocktail: Beet juice, strawberry, grenadine, blood orange syrups, and dragon eye fruit (Non-alcoholic beverage)

Dragon’s Breath Cocktail: Whiskey, elderflower liqueur, triple sec, and simple syrup garnished with a tangerine peel and a smoke top finish (New)

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Walnut Shrimp: Lightly fried shrimp with a crispy texture and tossed in a sweet lemon glaze and served with sautéed broccoli on a bed of rice and garnished with candied walnuts and scallions (New)

Tortilla Jo’s (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Sweet and Sour Ribs: Sweet and sour ribs served with white rice and Napa cabbage slaw (New)

Dragontail Mocktail: Non-alcoholic organic margarita mix, pineapple juice, orange juice, and a splash of grenadine garnished with a paper dragon flag with two cherries and an orange wedge (Non-alcoholic beverage) (New)

Breathing Fire Cocktail: Peach schnapps, peppermint schnapps, melon liqueur, orange juice, pineapple, and a splash of grenadine garnished with three cherries (New)

Wetzel’s Pretzels (Available Jan. 23 through Feb. 18)

Lucky Red Envelope with Special Wetzel’s Pretzels Offering: Receive a lucky red envelope with a special in-app offer with any purchase (Available while supplies last)