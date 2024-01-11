January’s Good to Go Days Announced for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

The first round of Good to Go Days for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

Annual pass holders to Walt Disney World are allowed to hold three to five reservation dates, depending on which level of pass is purchased.

Recently, Walt Disney World announced Good to Go Days, which will no longer count against the maximum number of reservations held, although block-out dates for passes still apply.

The first round of Good to Go Days has been announced.

This applies to all four theme parks, and no reservation will be required for these days.

The first set of Good to Go Days are:

January 16, 18, 23, 24, 28

February 1

Dates that qualify under the Good to Go Days on the park pass calendar are marked with a circle.