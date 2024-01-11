January’s Good to Go Days Announced for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

The first round of Good to Go Days for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders have been revealed.

What’s Happening:

  • Annual pass holders to Walt Disney World are allowed to hold three to five reservation dates, depending on which level of pass is purchased.
  • Recently, Walt Disney World announced Good to Go Days, which will no longer count against the maximum number of reservations held, although block-out dates for passes still apply.
  • The first round of Good to Go Days has been announced.
  • This applies to all four theme parks, and no reservation will be required for these days.
  • The first set of Good to Go Days are:
  • January 16, 18, 23, 24, 28
  • February 1

  • Dates that qualify under the Good to Go Days on the park pass calendar are marked with a circle.

