January’s Good to Go Days Announced for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders

The first round of Good to Go Days for Walt Disney World Annual Passholders have been revealed.
What’s Happening:
- Annual pass holders to Walt Disney World are allowed to hold three to five reservation dates, depending on which level of pass is purchased.
- Recently, Walt Disney World announced Good to Go Days, which will no longer count against the maximum number of reservations held, although block-out dates for passes still apply.
- The first round of Good to Go Days has been announced.
- This applies to all four theme parks, and no reservation will be required for these days.
- The first set of Good to Go Days are:
- January 16, 18, 23, 24, 28
- February 1
- Dates that qualify under the Good to Go Days on the park pass calendar are marked with a circle.
