Join in the Celebrations for Bastille Day on July 14th at Disneyland Paris With Nighttime Show

Join in on all the fun for France's National Day on July 14 with an amazing show at Disneyland Paris.

What’s Happening:

Join in the celebrations for Bastille Day July 14 with an exceptional show at Disneyland Paris!

Get ready to be amazed by a dazzling fireworks display in Disneyland Park and celebrate beloved Disney and Pixar classics with a French touch, including Ratatouille and Beauty and the Beast . What better moment to sing and dance… “After all, well this is France!”​

Please note that the show may not be available or may be modified without notice depending on weather conditions, or for any other reason, including the evolution of the safety and sanitary measures and recommendations from public authorities.

Check out last year's firework show for Bastille Day below.

Planning a Trip?:

