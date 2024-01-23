New Disney Royal Themed Experience Coming to Shanghai Disney Resort

If you are a fan of the Disney Princesses, you will not want to miss this new Disney Royal-themed experience, Castle Encounters at Shanghai Disney Resort. There will also be new merchandise and different opportunities for princess fans of all ages.

Shanghai Disney Resort is set to open a new Disney Royal-themed experience, Castle Encounters, inside the Enchanted Storybook Castle on January 24, 2024.

The famed Enchanted Storybook Castle, the dramatic landmark at the heart of Shanghai Disneyland, is the world’s largest and most interactive Disney castle to date, offering attraction experiences, live entertainment, and elegant themed dining.

The opening of Castle Encounters will provide guests with an exciting new opportunity to experience the magic of Disney royalty within the walls of the iconic castle.

Inspired by the timeless legends of Disney Queens and Princesses, Castle Encounters is an experience that celebrates tales of courage, strength, willpower, and love.

Just like the Enchanted Storybook Castle itself, which is the first Disney castle to feature all of the Disney Queens and Princesses, this royal chamber, Castle Encounters, represents all of the royals through exquisite design elements and exclusive merchandise.

Upon entering the Castle Encounters Boutique, guests will instantly be immersed in the magic of Disney royalty, as they will be presented with the chance to meet Disney royals in a special Meet Disney Royalty parlor inside Castle Encounters, designed just for hosting a royal audience.

After an unforgettable encounter with royalty or through a separate entrance, guests are invited to peruse souvenirs laid out in the delicately designed space, for a keepsake worthy of a memory to last a lifetime.

Throughout the elegant shop, elements representing familiar and beloved icons from the Disney Queens and Princesses are seamlessly interwoven into the decor; Cinderella’s slipper, a lamp for Jasmine, Mushu’s crest for Mulan, and more might catch the attention of avid royal fans.

Unique to Shanghai Disney Resort are the beautiful Winter Magic Cavalcade gowns and fashions worn by Disney royals, appearing exclusively in Shanghai Disneyland.

With the new shopping experience comes the launch of exclusive items available featuring these very designs.

Guests of all ages will discover a wide array of irresistible items for themselves or loved ones in the Disney Winter Magic Cavalcade Princess Collection and the Cute Princess Collection for a selection of wearable royal items and accessories, trading pins, collectibles and even home décor for a wide variety of gifting and souvenir options.

With the opening of this latest addition, the Enchanted Storybook Castle will provide guests with even more opportunities to star in their very own fairy tale as they journey through Shanghai Disney Resort.

The castle is an homage to “happily ever after” and the magic of fairy tales – throughout, the Disney Queens and Princesses are heavily featured, including in the four mosaic walls inside the castle that depict the stories of different princesses.

Next to Castle Encounters, the attraction “Once Upon a Time” Adventure leads guests high up to the top of the castle as they ascend a magnificent staircase, while the gentle Voyage to the Crystal Grotto glides underneath the castle through a secret underground passage after journeying through the waterways of Fantasyland.

From the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique salon for children to an elegant sit-down meal with Disney friends at the Royal Banquet Hall, and now an enhanced greeting experience with Disney Princesses and Queens (and their Princes!), the new experience at Castle Encounters is set to wow the entire family and guests of all ages.

