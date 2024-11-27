New Menu Items Available at Disney Parks Celebrating the Release of “Moana 2”

Disney parks are celebrating the release of Moana 2 with new menu offerings at Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disneyland Paris. Disney Parks Blog shared all the details.
What’s Happening:
- Disney parks are celebrating the release of Moana 2 with a variety of exciting new menu items.
What's Available:
Disneyland Resort
- Coconut-Macadamia Pancakes: Short stack pancakes with coconut cream, toasted macadamia nuts, and tropical fruit.
- Available now through Jan. 7, 2025, at River Belle Terrace in Disneyland Park.
- Reservations are recommended for this location.
- Hamburger Steak & Eggs with spiced ham, fried rice, eggs, and mushroom gravy.
- Available now through Jan. 7, 2025, at River Belle Terrace in Disneyland Park.
- Reservations are recommended for this location.
- Grilled Shrimp Skewer with sausage and pineapple topped with coconut vinaigrette.
- Available now through Jan. 7, 2025, at Bengal Barbecue in Disneyland Park.
- Pulled Pork Dog: Sweet and spicy pulled pork topped with fiery tropical chutney on a toasted bun served with Cuties Mandarin orange or filmstrip fries.
- Available now through Jan. 7, 2025, at Award Wieners in Disney California Adventure Park.
- Tropical Slushy: Pineapple, orange juice, grenadine, and coconut milk slushy topped with whipped cream and shredded coconut.
- Available now through Jan. 7, 2025, at Schmoozies! in Disney California Adventure Park.
- Boat Snacks Burrito: Kālua-style Pork with spiced ham and egg fried rice, spicy cabbage slaw, and charred pineapple served with Hawaiian mac salad.
- Available now through Jan. 7, 2025, at Studio Catering Co. and Hollywood Lounge in Disney California Adventure Park.
Walt Disney World Resort
- Moana 2 Cake Bar: Passion fruit chiffon, pineapple jam, and caramel crispy pearls coated in white chocolate.
- Available now through Jan. 8, 2025, at Amorette’s Patisserie in Disney Springs.
- Moana Milk Shake: Orange Cream milk shake with whipped cream, seashells, pearls, and a chocolate coin.
- Available now through Jan. 17, 2025, at Sunshine Seasons in EPCOT.
- Kakamora Chocolate Piñata: Milk chocolate shell filled with coconut ganache treats.
- Available now through Jan. 8, 2025, at The Ganachery in Disney Springs.
- Water of the Wayfinder: Hibiscus punch blended with ginger, lime, and cinnamon.
- Available now through Jan. 8, 2025, at The Daily Poutine in Disney Springs and Coral Reef in EPCOT.
Disneyland Paris
- Flots Fruités des Iles/Fruity Waves of the Islands inspired by the flavors of Moana’s home, Montunui.
- Available now for a limited period at the Fleur de Lys Bar at the Disneyland Hotel.
- Breuvage du Voyageur/Traveller’s Beverage inspired by Moana
- Available now for a limited period at the Fleur de Lys Bar at the Disneyland Hotel.
