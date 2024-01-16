New “Moana” Themed Annual Passholder Magnet Coming Soon?

Disney World Passholders shared on their Facebook page a teaser of the upcoming annual passholder magnet.
What's Happening:
- One of the perks of being an annual passholder at Walt Disney World is the complimentary items, which include passholder magnets.
- Many of your favorite Disney characters have been included, and Disney is now teasing the upcoming one, which it is safe to assume will be Moana themed.
- In the video teaser, the caption reads, “Hey Passholders! Think you know who will be on the next magnet? You never know how far your guess will go!”
- This is all while Maui from Moana pushes a sign that reads, “Passholder Magnet Coming Soon.”
- It has not been revealed yet which character will be featured on the magnet.
- No release date has been given as of yet.
- Check out the teaser below.
