New “Moana” Themed Annual Passholder Magnet Coming Soon?

Disney World Passholders shared on their Facebook page a teaser of the upcoming annual passholder magnet.

What's Happening:

One of the perks of being an annual passholder at Walt Disney World

Many of your favorite Disney characters have been included, and Disney is now teasing the upcoming one, which it is safe to assume will be Moana

In the video teaser, the caption reads, “Hey Passholders! Think you know who will be on the next magnet? You never know how far your guess will go!”

This is all while Maui from Moana pushes a sign that reads, “Passholder Magnet Coming Soon.”

It has not been revealed yet which character will be featured on the magnet.

No release date has been given as of yet.

Check out the teaser below.