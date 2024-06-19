There is a new summer menu for Victoria's Home-Style Restaurant at Disneyland Paris.
What's Happening:
Some of the Menu Items Include:
Original Cold Brew Coffee
- Milk, Coffee Flavoured Cold Brew Concentrated and Cane Syrup
- 7€
Cold Brew Coffee to Customize
- Milk, Cold Brew Concentrated, Whipped Cream + Syrup
- Caramel or Popcorn or Speculoos Flavours + Sauce
- Cocoa or Caramel Flavor
- 8€
Milkshakes:
Donald’s Marvellous Milkshake
- Vanilla Flavoured Ice Cream, Mango Puree, Milk, Whipped Cream and Doughnut
- 14€
Mickey’s Marvellous Milkshake
- Vanilla Flavoured Ice Cream, Cocoa-Hazelnuts, Milk, Whipped Cream and Brownie
- 14€
Minnie’s Marvellous Milkshake
- Vanilla Flavoured Ice Cream, Raspberry Puree, Milk, Whipped Cream and Raspberry Flavour Cupcake
- 14€
Pastry:
Cake to Share
- Crispy raspberry biscuit, passion fruit confit, and vanilla mousseline cream.
- 15€
Full Menu:
