There is a new summer menu for Victoria's Home-Style Restaurant at Disneyland Paris.

What's Happening:

Some of the Menu Items Include:

Original Cold Brew Coffee

Milk, Coffee Flavoured Cold Brew Concentrated and Cane Syrup

7€

Cold Brew Coffee to Customize

Milk, Cold Brew Concentrated, Whipped Cream + Syrup

Caramel or Popcorn or Speculoos Flavours + Sauce

Cocoa or Caramel Flavor

8€

Milkshakes:

Donald’s Marvellous Milkshake

Vanilla Flavoured Ice Cream, Mango Puree, Milk, Whipped Cream and Doughnut

14€

Mickey’s Marvellous Milkshake

Vanilla Flavoured Ice Cream, Cocoa-Hazelnuts, Milk, Whipped Cream and Brownie

14€

Minnie’s Marvellous Milkshake

Vanilla Flavoured Ice Cream, Raspberry Puree, Milk, Whipped Cream and Raspberry Flavour Cupcake

14€

Pastry:

Cake to Share

Crispy raspberry biscuit, passion fruit confit, and vanilla mousseline cream.

15€

Full Menu:

Planning a Trip?:

