ABC News Studios and Imagine Documentaries Announce Documentary Featuring Barbara Walters Coming to Hulu Next Year

ABC News Studios is partnering with Imagine Documentaries on a new documentary on Barbara Walters coming to Hulu in 2025.

What's Happening:

ABC News Studios, in partnership with Imagine Documentaries, announced today its new documentary on ABC’s very own Barbara Walters (Sept. 25, 1929–Dec. 30, 2022) coming to Hulu in 2025.

Directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker and journalist Jackie Jesko, this film will feature unaired footage from ABC’s extensive archives and interviews with people who knew and worked with the broadcast legend who paved a path in journalism unlike any other.

In her unparalleled career, Walters has arguably interviewed more politicians and stars than any other journalist in history.

The documentary will examine Walters’ pivotal role in the history of broadcast journalism and her trailblazing example for women in the industry.

By speaking to a broad audience, the film will explore themes of sexism, power and the price of “having it all.”

Credits:

The documentary, which has yet to be titled, is produced by Imagine Documentaries for ABC News Studios in association with Latchkey Films and directed by Jesko. For Imagine Documentaries, the film is produced by Marcella Steingart, Bernstein, Justin Wilkes and Meredith Kaulfers. Brian Grazer, Ron Howard and Betsy West serve as executive producers.

For ABC News Studios, Muriel Pearson is executive producer, and Sloan is senior executive producer. ABC News Studios is led by Mike Kelley, and Reena Mehta is the SVP of Streaming and Digital Content.

What They're Saying:

David Sloan, senior executive producer, ABC News: “Barbara left her indelible stamp not just on those of us who had the honor of working with her at ABC News but on the entire news industry. With never-before-seen footage and interviews with those who knew her in her private and public lives, this film will shed new light on one of the most famous broadcasters of all time.”

Sara Bernstein, president of Imagine Documentaries: "Barbara Walters is the OG trailblazer of broadcast journalism. Imagine Documentaries is thrilled and honored to be working with award-winning filmmaker Jackie Jesko, Oscar nominee Betsy West and the entire team at ABC News Studios on this project to share her inspirational life and career with a new generation."