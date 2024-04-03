All New “20/20” Investigates Two Murders That Allegedly Lead to the CIA

On an all-new 20/20, they investigate two murders that allegedly led to the CIA. This episode will feature interviews with the mother and daughter accused in the murder plot.

What’s Happening:

When 36-year-old Bill Payne and 23-year-old Billie Jean Hayworth were found in their Tennessee home shot dead with their 7-month-old son, unharmed in his dead mother’s arms, investigators said the murder looked like it could be a professional hit.

Authorities soon learned the young couple had become embroiled in a bitter online feud and uncover a deadly catfishing scheme.

In a new 20/20 , ABC

, The two-hour program features new interviews with Joe Woodard, the assistant chief of Mountain City Police, and former prosecutor Matthew Roark.

Additional interviews include Barbara and Jenelle Potter; the mother-daughter duo accused in the murder plot; TBI Special Agent Scott Lott; Payne’s sister, Tracy Greenwell; Hayworth’s sisters Beverly Morrell and Janie Hayworth; and Lindsey Thomas, a friend of the murdered couple.

20/20 airs Friday, April 5 (9:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC, next day on Hulu