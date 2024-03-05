Daisy Ridley Stars in Inspiring New Film “Young Woman and the Sea”

Daisy Ridley is starring in a new film based on a true story titled Young Woman and the Sea. People shared some first-look images from the inspiring new film.

What’s Happening:

Some first-look images have been shared from the film Young Woman and the Sea .

. The film is based on the 2022 book Young Woman and the Sea: How Trudy Ederle Conquered the English Channel and Inspired the World by Glenn Stout.

by Glenn Stout. Daisy Ridley stars as Gertrude "Trudy" Ederle, who was the first woman to swim the English Channel successfully.

Young Woman and the Sea will be coming to select theaters on May 31, 2024.

Cast:

Daisy Ridley

Tilda Cobham-Hervey

Stephen Graham

Kim Bodnia

Christopher Eccleston

Glenn Fleshler

What They’re Saying:

Daisy Ridley: "The most surprising thing about this story is how few people know what Trudy did. What she accomplished was not only a personal achievement, but ground breaking for women in sport. I’m excited for people to see this film in all its beauty and experience this journey, with all its difficulty and hope and ultimately joy.”

"The most surprising thing about this story is how few people know what Trudy did. What she accomplished was not only a personal achievement, but ground breaking for women in sport. I’m excited for people to see this film in all its beauty and experience this journey, with all its difficulty and hope and ultimately joy.” Director Joachim Rønning: "I wanted to be in the elements, like old-school movie-making. It’s a challenging way to film, but I believe the audience will be able to feel that dedication from the cast and crew.

"I wanted to be in the elements, like old-school movie-making. It’s a challenging way to film, but I believe the audience will be able to feel that dedication from the cast and crew. Rønning continued saying: Besides being an amazing actress, she proved her skills and dedication on a daily basis, swimming in 60-degree water until her lips turned blue. Very few actors could have done what she did — man or woman."