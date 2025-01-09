Christopher Merritt and J. Eric Lynxwiler Will Discuss New Book, “Knott’s Bear-y Tales: The Complete History of the Whimsical Attraction” During Free Event Tonight

The event will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in Orange, California.

Historians Christopher Merritt and J. Eric Lynxwiler will discuss their new book, “Knott’s Bear-y Tales: The Complete History of the Whimsical Attraction,” during a free event tonight, January 9, in California.

What’s Happening:

Historians Christopher Merritt and J. Eric Lynxwiler will share their latest book, “Knott’s Bear-y Tales: The Complete History of the Whimsical Attraction,” during the Orange County Historical Society meeting

The meeting will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 2400 N. Canal St. in Orange CA.

This discussion will explore the “creative and well-remembered dark ride that shines a light on a period of major change for Knott’s Berry Farm

The event is free and open to the public.

About Christopher Merritt:

Christopher Merritt has over three decades of expertise in ride and show design, having developed theme park attractions and environments globally.

He has held the positions of art director and production designer at various theme parks located in California, Florida, Tokyo, Singapore, and Shanghai.

His published works include "Pacific Ocean Park: The Rise and Fall of Los Angeles’ Space Age Nautical Pleasure Pier" (2014), co-authored with Domenic Priore, and "Marc Davis in His Own Words: Imagineering the Disney Theme Parks" (2019), in collaboration with Pete Docter.

About J. Eric Lynxwiler:

J. Eric Lynxwiler is a specialist in urban anthropology and holds the position of historian at Knott’s Berry Farm.

While studying at UCLA, he spent a year working at the electric shooting gallery at Knott’s and now utilizes his graphic design expertise for their signage, merchandise, and preserves at Knott’s Berry Market.

For the last 25 years, Lynxwiler has volunteered as a guide at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale.

He has also co-authored multiple publications that explore the history of neon signage in Los Angeles and the evolution of Wilshire Boulevard.

More Recent News: