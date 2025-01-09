Christopher Merritt and J. Eric Lynxwiler Will Discuss New Book, “Knott’s Bear-y Tales: The Complete History of the Whimsical Attraction” During Free Event Tonight

Historians Christopher Merritt and J. Eric Lynxwiler will discuss their new book, “Knott’s Bear-y Tales: The Complete History of the Whimsical Attraction,” during a free event tonight, January 9, in California.
- Historians Christopher Merritt and J. Eric Lynxwiler will share their latest book, “Knott’s Bear-y Tales: The Complete History of the Whimsical Attraction,” during the Orange County Historical Society meeting on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.
- The meeting will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 2400 N. Canal St. in Orange CA.
- This discussion will explore the “creative and well-remembered dark ride that shines a light on a period of major change for Knott’s Berry Farm and for Orange County.”
- The event is free and open to the public.
About Christopher Merritt:
- Christopher Merritt has over three decades of expertise in ride and show design, having developed theme park attractions and environments globally.
- He has held the positions of art director and production designer at various theme parks located in California, Florida, Tokyo, Singapore, and Shanghai.
- His published works include "Pacific Ocean Park: The Rise and Fall of Los Angeles’ Space Age Nautical Pleasure Pier" (2014), co-authored with Domenic Priore, and "Marc Davis in His Own Words: Imagineering the Disney Theme Parks" (2019), in collaboration with Pete Docter.
About J. Eric Lynxwiler:
- J. Eric Lynxwiler is a specialist in urban anthropology and holds the position of historian at Knott’s Berry Farm.
- While studying at UCLA, he spent a year working at the electric shooting gallery at Knott’s and now utilizes his graphic design expertise for their signage, merchandise, and preserves at Knott’s Berry Market.
- For the last 25 years, Lynxwiler has volunteered as a guide at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale.
- He has also co-authored multiple publications that explore the history of neon signage in Los Angeles and the evolution of Wilshire Boulevard.
