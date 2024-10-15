Disney Cruise Line Float Will Debut at This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it, and Disney Parks Blog has given a first look at the new Disney Cruise Line float that will be at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

What’s Happening:

It's hard to believe that the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is next month. This year you can look forward to a new float from Disney Cruise Line, “Magic Meets the Seas,” as well as a specially choreographed performance featuring characters from Disney Animation, Pixar, and more.

This year's float design showcases the bows of eight Disney Cruise Line ships, highlighting the much-anticipated Disney Treasure, set to embark on its maiden voyage in December.

The float celebrates the expanding Disney Cruise Fleet, featuring the five ships currently in service along with the three new ships, Disney Treasure, Disney Destiny, and Disney Adventure, scheduled to launch this year and next.

The incredible expansion of Disney Cruise Line is celebrated by the recent announcement that the fleet will increase to 13 ships by 2031.

Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse will lead the float, accompanied by other special guests. These guests represent the narratives and adventures that will be showcased aboard the Disney Treasure, featuring characters such as Aladdin, Princess Jasmine, Miguel, and Moana.

Disney Cruise Line, famous for its Broadway-style shows on its ships, is bringing its magical entertainment to the streets of New York.

Attendees at the parade, along with viewers at home, will enjoy a performance featuring Mickey, Minnie, and their friends from Pixar Animation Studios' Coco , Walt Disney Animation Studios' Beauty and the Beast , and more.

, Walt Disney Animation Studios' , and more. The melodies from classic Disney films will come together for a finale, featuring the enchanting new Disney Treasure anthem, "Live the Adventure."

