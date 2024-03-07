First Look Images for the Hulu Original Series “Under the Bridge”

Hulu has released first-look images for the upcoming original series Under the Bridge.

What’s Happening:

The limited series will premiere on Hulu with two episodes on April 17, with new episodes launching weekly.

Under the Bridge Synopsis:

Under the Bridge is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home.

is based on acclaimed author Rebecca Godfrey’s book about the 1997 true story of fourteen-year old Reena Virk (Vritika Gupta) who went to join friends at a party and never returned home. Through the eyes of Godfrey (Riley Keough) and a local police officer (Lily Gladstone), the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of the murder — revealing startling truths about the unlikely killer.

Cast:

Lily Gladstone

Vritika Gupta

Chloe Guidry

Javon “Wanna” Walton

Izzy G.

Aiyana Goodfellow

Ezra Faroque Khan

Archie Panjabi

Riley Keough

Credits: