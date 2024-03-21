Joshua Jackson Set to Star in New Ryan Murphy Series at ABC

According to Variety, ABC has ordered a drama series starring Joshua Jackson.

ABC has ordered a drama series from Ryan Murphy starring Joshua Jackson.

Details of the plot have not been revealed as of yet, but sources say they believe it is to be a “medical procedural.”

It is said to premiere during the 2024–2025 broadcast season.

Along with Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken serve as co-writers and executive producers, as well as Jackson.

Other producers include Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, and Nissa Diederich.

Paris Barclay will direct and executive produce.

The overall deal is at 20th Television.

Jackson is also known for Fatal Attraction, Dr. Death Fringe, The Affair, and Dawson’s Creek. He is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content, Imprint, and Hansen Jacobson.