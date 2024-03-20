Lucasfilm Pavilion Will Have an Experience Debuting StageCraft at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

At this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the Lucasfilm Pavilion will have an experience that will bring StageCraft technology to the expo.

What’s Happening:

Disney D23 Vice President Michael Vargo answered many questions about 2024 D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and what guests can expect this year.

He revealed that the Lucasfilm Pavilion will have an experience bringing the technology behind StageCraft to the show floor, saying, “Lucasfilm will have a very cool experience this year. We’re actually bringing out the technology behind StageCraft for fans to experience.”

Disney describes StageCraft as “a technology that immerses the cast and production crew inside their CG environments in real time with the help of a massive wraparound LED screen. The technology creates photo-real environments that allow for a more immersive experience for actors, directors, and cinematographers.”

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will take place this year, August 9 through 11, in Anaheim, California.