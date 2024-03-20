Lucasfilm Pavilion Will Have an Experience Debuting StageCraft at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

At this year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the Lucasfilm Pavilion will have an experience that will bring StageCraft technology to the expo.
What’s Happening:
- Disney D23 Vice President Michael Vargo answered many questions about 2024 D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event and what guests can expect this year.
- He revealed that the Lucasfilm Pavilion will have an experience bringing the technology behind StageCraft to the show floor, saying, “Lucasfilm will have a very cool experience this year. We’re actually bringing out the technology behind StageCraft for fans to experience.”
- Disney describes StageCraft as “a technology that immerses the cast and production crew inside their CG environments in real time with the help of a massive wraparound LED screen. The technology creates photo-real environments that allow for a more immersive experience for actors, directors, and cinematographers.”
- D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will take place this year, August 9 through 11, in Anaheim, California.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com