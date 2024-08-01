SDCC 2024: Survios Unveils New Details about “Alien” VR Game – “Alien: Rogue Invasion”

San Diego Comic-Con attendees were treated to an exciting panel on Saturday night, revealing the highly anticipated Alien: Rogue Invasion, the first VR game from the iconic Alien franchise. Hosted by Coy Jandreau, the panel featured key members of the development team from Survios, including Chief Product Officer TQ Jefferson, Art Director Tate Moseslan, Lead Software Engineer Eugene Elkin, Writer Alex White, and Composer Sara Barone.

One of the panel's most exciting moments was the introduction of the game's hero, Zula Hendricks, voiced by Andia Winslow, who was a surprise bonus guest on the panel. A former colonial marine with a complex backstory, Zula is determined to eradicate the Xenomorph threat wherever it appears. Zula stands shoulder to shoulder with iconic characters from the Alien franchise, including Ellen Ripley and Amanda Ripley. Winslow emphasized the importance of representation and the significance of seeing a character that looks like her in such a major role. Players will embody Zula, assisted by her synthetic companion Davis.

Players are in Zula’s shoes as she hunts terrifying Xenomorphs, which can be hidden virtually anywhere. Lead Software Engineer Eugene Elkin discussed the terrifying capabilities of the Xenomorphs in Alien: Rogue Invasion. He highlighted their ability to appear unexpectedly and navigate various surfaces, adding to the unpredictability and horror of the game. The Xenomorphs can crawl on walls and ceilings, making them a relentless and omnipresent threat. Elkin emphasized that this dynamic behavior was designed to keep players constantly on edge, never knowing where the next attack might come from, thus enhancing the immersive and terrifying experience that the VR game aims to deliver.

In Alien: Rogue Invasion, players will confront not only the relentless Xenomorphs but also the sinister machinations of Gemini, the corporation at the heart of the game's conflict. Gemini is a powerful and morally ambiguous entity driven by greed and a ruthless pursuit of profit. Their unethical experiments and disregard for human life have led to catastrophic infestations, making them a formidable adversary. The corporation's shadowy presence looms large over the game's narrative, with players uncovering the dark secrets and corporate conspiracies that have unleashed the Xenomorph threat. This adds a layer of depth and intrigue to the game, as Zula must navigate the dual dangers of both alien and human enemies in her quest for survival and truth.

The team worked diligently to ensure that every encounter with these creatures in the game would be unique and harrowing. Art Director Tate Mosesian emphasized the importance of staying true to the visual language of the original Alien films. He discussed the meticulous effort put into capturing the unique aesthetic that fans have come to associate with the franchise. From the hauntingly detailed environments to the iconic design of the Xenomorphs, every visual element was crafted to ensure authenticity. Mosesian highlighted that the team aimed to evoke the same sense of dread and wonder that the films are known for, making sure that players feel like they are stepping directly into the eerie, atmospheric world of Alien.

In Alien: Rogue Invasion, players will have an array of weapons and tools at their disposal to survive the relentless Xenomorph threat. The arsenal includes a powerful shotgun, perfect for close-quarters combat and dealing significant damage to the alien creatures. The pulse rifle, a staple in the Alien franchise, offers rapid-fire capabilities, providing players with the firepower needed to fend off waves of enemies. For precision and reliability, the revolver is available, delivering high-impact shots that can be crucial in critical moments. Additionally, players will have access to a motion tracker, an essential tool for detecting the movement of lurking Xenomorphs and staying one step ahead of the danger. This diverse set of weapons and the motion tracker will be vital for navigating treacherous environments and ensuring survival in the intense VR experience.

Composer Sarah Barone brings a haunting and immersive soundtrack to Alien: Rogue Invasion, drawing deep inspiration from the iconic scores of the original Alien films. Barone aimed to capture the eerie, tension-filled atmosphere that fans associate with the franchise, using a blend of orchestral and electronic elements to create a soundscape that is both familiar and fresh. She meticulously studied the work of previous composers like Jerry Goldsmith and James Horner, infusing her compositions with similar motifs and tones while adding her unique touch. The result is a chilling musical experience that heightens the sense of dread and suspense.

The development of Alien: Rogue Invasion was described as a highly collaborative process, with every team member contributing to the game's success. The result is a piece of interactive art that promises to captivate players with its blend of horror, action, and storytelling. Alien: Rogue Invasion is set to offer fans of the franchise a groundbreaking VR experience that honors the legacy of the original films while introducing new and compelling elements. As a parting gift, panel attendees walked away with a t-shirt courtesy of Gemini and a lithograph of concept art from the game.

Alien: Rogue Invasion is scheduled for release in time for the holidays on Meta Quest 3, PlayStation VR2, and SteamVR.