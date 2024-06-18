Searchlight Pictures Releases Official Teaser for “A Real Pain” in Theaters This October

Searchlight Pictures has released the official teaser for A Real Pain, coming to theaters this October.
What’s Happening:
- Check out the official teaser for the Searchlight Pictures film A Real Pain, coming to theaters on October 18, 2024.
About A Real Pain:
- Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother.
- The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.
Cast:
- Jesse Eisenberg
- Kieran Culkin
- Will Sharpe
- Jennifer Grey
- Kurt Egyiawan
- Liza Sadovy
- Daniel Oreskes
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com