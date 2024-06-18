Searchlight Pictures Releases Official Teaser for “A Real Pain” in Theaters This October

Searchlight Pictures has released the official teaser for A Real Pain, coming to theaters this October.

What’s Happening:

Check out the official teaser for the Searchlight Pictures film A Real Pain, coming to theaters on October 18, 2024.

About A Real Pain:

Written and directed by Jesse Eisenberg. Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother.

The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

Cast:

Jesse Eisenberg

Kieran Culkin

Will Sharpe

Jennifer Grey

Kurt Egyiawan

Liza Sadovy

Daniel Oreskes