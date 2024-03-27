Searchlight Pictures Releases Official Teaser for “Kinds of Kindness”

Searchlight Pictures has released the official teaser for Kinds of Kindness which will be in select theaters starting June 21.

What’s Happening:

  • The official teaser for Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness has been released.
  • This will be in select theaters beginning June 21.
  • Check out the teaser below.

About Kinds of Kindness:

  • Kinds of Kindness is a triptych fable, following a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Cast:

  • Emma Stone
  • Jesse Plemons
  • Willem Dafoe
  • Margaret Qualley
  • Hong Chau
  • Joe Alwyn
  • Mamoudou Athie
  • Hunter Schafer

