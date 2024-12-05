Spin Off of “The Rookie” in the Works at ABC

A new spinoff of The Rookie is in the works at ABC.
- ABC's hit The Rookie is in the works for a second spinoff series that will remain within the police drama genre.
- According to Deadline, the network, in collaboration with Lionsgate Television and 20th Television, is in the early development stages, with the script being penned by creator Alexi Hawley.
- The potential spinoff, taking place in Washington state, centers around a male police officer embarking on a new chapter in his life during his second act.
- It retains the central theme of significant midlife transformation found in the original series set in Los Angeles, which began with Nathan Fillion's character, John Nolan, transitioning to become the oldest rookie in the LAPD.
- Hawley, the executive producer and showrunner of The Rookie, is collaborating with star Fillion and fellow executive producers Bill Norcross and Michelle Chapman to produce the spin-off. Lionsgate Television will co-produce with 20th Television.
- As it approaches its seventh season, set to debut on January 7, The Rookie continues to be one of ABC's most popular shows and has become a standout title on the streaming platform Hulu, particularly appealing to younger audiences.
