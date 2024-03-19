“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)” Broke the Record as Most Watched Music Film Ever on Disney+

According to Deadline, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) broke records, making it the most watched music film ever on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Swifties came through and broke records this past weekend when Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) was released on Disney+ with 4.6 million views.

This was the number-one most-viewed music film ever on the streaming platform.

Fans watched 16.2 million hours of the three and a half-hour concert film over the weekend.

This featured performances of new songs such as "cardigan,” as well as four additional acoustic songs, “Maroon,” “Death by a Thousand Cuts,” “You Are in Love,” and “I Can See You.”