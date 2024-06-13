Victoria Monét Performs Original End Credit Song for the Star Wars Series “The Acolyte”

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Victoria Monét performs an original end-credit song for the Star Wars series The Acolyte.

What's Happening:

Three-time Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Victoria Monét performs an original end-credit song, “Power of Two,” for the Star Wars series The Acolyte from Lucasfilm.

from Lucasfilm. The song, co-written by Monét, Oscar-winning ( Judas and the Black Messiah ) and Grammy Award-winning producer D’Mile, and award-winning composer Michael Abels ( Get Out and Us ), will be available on all streaming platforms June 14.

) and Grammy Award-winning producer D’Mile, and award-winning composer Michael Abels ( and ), will be available on all streaming platforms June 14. The series is now streaming exclusively on Disney+

About The Acolyte:

In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems….

Cast:

Amandla Stenberg

Lee Jung-jae

Manny Jacinto

Dafne Keen

Charlie Barnett

Jodie Turner-Smith

Rebecca Henderson

Dean-Charles Chapman

Joonas Suotamo

Carrie-Anne Moss

About Victoria Monét:

Multi-hyphenate superstar and 3x Grammy-award winner, including 2024 Best New Artist, Victoria Monét has been stealthily— and steadily— trailblazing her own gilded path in music for over a decade.

Monét has been enjoying a hard-earned breakthrough year with her long-awaited album debut, JAGUAR II.

Her resounding success culminated 2 NAACP Awards for Outstanding Album and Outstanding New Artist and 7 Grammy nominations including Best New Artist, Best R&B Album and Record of the Year – making her the second most nominated artist at the 2024 Grammys and solidifying her as a rising star to watch.

What's They’re Saying:

Victoria Monét: “Having my song be a part of the classic Star Wars franchise via The Acolyte is such an honor and I’m thrilled for everyone to hear it when they see how it ties into the overall storyline! D’Mile and I had a great time making the song and hope the world loves it as much as we do.”