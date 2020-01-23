New Disney Vacation Club Tower at Disneyland Hotel Moves Forward With Final Permit Applications

Back in November, Disney filed a proposal for a new Disney Vacation Club tower to be added at the Disneyland Hotel. It appears that today, a final site plan was submitted as part of a conditional-use permit application with the City of Anaheim for the new tower, according to the OC Register.

What’s Happening:

The final site plan showcases Disneyland Hotel Disney Vacation Club

With a completion date tentatively set for 2023, the proposal for the new tower is still in its early stages and many details can change.

The new tower is set to be built on approximately two acres in an existing corner of the Disneyland Hotel, currently housing the Magic Kingdom Lawn and was once to the site of the Fantasy Waters fountain show in years past. The project would also include a little over 300 on-site parking spaces within a pre-existing parking lot, and only an existing laundry facility would be removed or possibly relocated to make way for the new tower.

The Disney Vacation Club tower would add 350 Vacation Club rooms to the existing 71 DVC Rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort and Spa Disneyland Resort Disney’s Riviera Resort Walt Disney World

The new tower has been designed to complement the existing Disneyland Hotel’s Frontier, Adventure, and Fantasy towers, though no specific theme has been announced for the new tower.

Multi-colored panels would stretch the height of the tower on the end of the building with the multi-level grand villas. A crackled cream pattern would wrap around the other end of the mostly glass building. Balconies would offer views for rooms at both ends of the building.

In 2018, an earlier announced fourth Disney resort for the California property was cancelled

Disney says the proposed DVC resort would create 550 construction jobs, and 100 timeshare operations jobs if the project is approved. However, according to Disney officials, The proposed Disney Vacation Club project has yet to go before the city of Anaheim for approval and may not be built.