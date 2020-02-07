Idina Menzel to be Joined By Elsas From Around The World On Stage For Performance of “Into the Unknown’ at the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday Feb. 9th

Those looking forward to the performances of the nominees for Best Original Song at the Oscars on Sunday will be treated to a rather unique opportunity to see all the various vocal talent from the many global releases of Frozen 2 take the stage for the rendition of “Into the Unknown.”
What’s Happening:
- Earlier today, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences tweeted that the many voices of Elsa from around the world would take the stage together with Idina Menzel and AURORA to perform the Oscar-nominated song “Into the Unknown.”
- The vocal talents of nine other performers from around the world will include:
- Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg – Denmark
- Willemijn Verkaik – Germany
- Takako Matsu – Japan
- Carmen Garcia Saenz – Latin America
- Lisa Stokke – Norway
- Kasia Laska – Poland
- Anna Buturlina – Russia
- Gisela – Spain
- Gam Wichayanee – Thailand
- The nomination of “Into the Unknown” for Best Original Song is the only Academy Award nomination that Frozen 2 received this year, leaving some surprised that the film wasn’t considered for Best Animated Feature.
- Along with “Into the Unknown,” we can expect to see live performances of the other nominations for Best Original Song on Sunday night, including:
- Elton John – "I'm Gonna Love Me Again” (Rocketman)
- Cynthia Ervio – "Stand Up" (Harriet)
- Randy Newman – "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" (Toy Story 4)
- Chrissy Metz – "I'm Standing with You” (Breakthrough)
- The 92nd Academy Awards will be televised live on ABC on Sunday, February 9th at 8:00PM EDT.