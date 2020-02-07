Idina Menzel to be Joined By Elsas From Around The World On Stage For Performance of “Into the Unknown’ at the 92nd Academy Awards Sunday Feb. 9th

Those looking forward to the performances of the nominees for Best Original Song at the Oscars on Sunday will be treated to a rather unique opportunity to see all the various vocal talent from the many global releases of Frozen 2 take the stage for the rendition of “Into the Unknown.”

What’s Happening: