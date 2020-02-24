Star Wars-Themed Starbucks “You Are Here” Mugs Reportedly Coming Soon to Disney Parks

While it’s not possible to visit the many planets from Star Wars that fans love, they’ll soon be able to pretend that they did with the newest addition to the Starbucks “You Are Here” collection. These new Star Wars-themed mugs are reportedly heading to Disney Parks this spring.

What’s happening:

It looks like Starbucks is getting ready to introduce a new line of their popular “You Are Here” mugs this time with Star Wars theming!

According to fan website Starbucks Mugs

The site notes that insiders have stated the Hoth mugs are scheduled to debut at Disney Parks this May.

While nothing has been confirmed at this time, it’s possible other locations will be part of the inaugural Star Wars mug series.

“You Are Here” Hoth mug:

Unlike other releases in the Starbucks mug series, this Star Wars themed beauty comes in a dark blue box with a light blue interior.

The box lid features the Star Wars logo along with icons of an X-Wing Fighter, the Millennium Falcon, and a TIE Fighter, plus Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and Han Solo.

As for the mug itself, there’s bold lettering that says “Hoth” and has a hand-sketched look to it.

Drawings along the mug showcase an Imperial AT-AT Walker, Han or Luke riding a Tauntaun, the ion cannon and shield generators protecting the Rebel base, the Rebel logo, and part of what appears to be the Wampa…and that’s all just one side!

Hopefully, this series will include the smaller ornament version too, so fans can use one mug and display the other.

Future Releases?: