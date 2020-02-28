John Ratzenberger to Guest Star on Season 2 of Disney Channel’s “Just Roll With It”

Disney Channel’s family comedy Just Roll With It returns in March with even more unpredictable fun in the works. Comedian J.C. Currais joins the series as a regular cast member, and actor John Ratzenberger will guest star as Blair’s grandfather.
What’s happening:
- Raising the comedy stakes, the second season of the hybrid family sitcom/improvisation series Just Roll With It is set to premiere Sunday, March 15 (8:45 pm EDT/PDT), on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.
- Comedian J.C. Currais becomes a series regular cast member, in the fan-favorite role of Gator, and John Ratzenberger (Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story, Cheers) guest stars in a recurring role as Blair’s grandfather.
- The season also includes “wild” animals, real-life wedding vows with legal matrimony as part of a storyline and feats of epic proportions. The studio audience votes for wacky scenarios that the cast must improvise their way through during the show taping.
About the series:
- Just Roll With It follows the newly blended Bennett-Blatt family as they navigate everyday family life and the ups and downs of adolescence.
- In the season two premiere, the Bennett-Blatt family is finally rescued from the sea only to discover Rachel’s mischievous and somewhat unpredictable dad (Ratzenberger)—who relishes in being a doting but unruly Grandpa—has been kicked out of his retirement community and needs to move in with the family.
Just Roll With It cast:
- The series stars:
- Tobie Windham and Suzi Barrett as fun-loving newlyweds and parents, Byron and Rachel
- Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman as preteen step-siblings, Owen and Blair
- J.C. Currais as The Gator
- Season two guest stars include:
- Charles Shaughnessy (The Magicians, The Nanny)
- Johnny Pemberton (Superstore)
- Jason Earles (Disney’s Hannah Montana)
- Debra Wilson (MADtv)
- Jillian Shea Spaeder (Disney’s Walk the Prank)
- Kingston Foster (Disney’s Zombies)
Creative team:
- Just Roll With It was created and is executive produced by:
- Adam Small
- Trevor Moore (Disney’s Walk the Prank)
- Co-executive produced by:
- Skot Bright (Disney’s Walk the Prank)
- Produced by:
- Kenwood TV Productions, Inc., and is filmed in Los Angeles