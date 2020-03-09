Bob Iger Could Use His New “More Creative” Role at Walt Disney Company to Streamline Content on Disney+

When Bob Iger announced he was stepping down as CEO of the Walt Disney Company, he added that he would be staying with the company in a more creative role. According to the Hollywood Reporter, sources close to Iger suggest that one of his main areas of focus will be to streamline the content available on Disney+.

What’s Happening:

Those involved with the cancelled or moved-to-Hulu projects say that they each suffered from a lack of direction and benchmarks for what was expected from the streaming service, though the creative team from Muppets Live Another Day; Josh Gad, Eddy Kitsis, and Adam Horowitz, are currently developing a prequel series to the live-action Beauty and the Beast for the service.

The upcoming slump in high-profile original programming on Disney+ will be padded out by releases on Hulu, as well as the debut of Stargirl on March 13th, as well as non-scripted programming like Be Our Chef all building to the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier in August, and WandaVision later in the year.

on March 13th, as well as non-scripted programming like all building to the premiere of in August, and later in the year. Bob Iger is staying with the Walt Disney Company until 2021 in a more creative role, and has this time to get the original content streamlined for the service, hopefully before Peacock and other upcoming streaming services debut with their original programming.