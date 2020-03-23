Alan Menken Confirms “Hercules” Will Return to the Stage

Fans of Disney’s Hercules will be delighted to know that Disney-licensed production will once again be making its way to the stage. Alan Menken confirmed the news on a livestream of The Rosie O’Donnell Show.

What’s happening:

During a special livestream of The Rosie O’Donnell Show , our friends at Dizney Coast to Coast (DCTC), tweeted Hercules would be returning to the stage.

O'Donnell hosted a special broadcast of her former network show to raise money to benefit The Actors Fund amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Among her many guests was composer and Disney Legend, Alan Menken who announced that the Hercules show was coming back.

Broadway World

In 2019, The Public Theater presented a Disney licensed version of Hercules as part of their Public Works series that took place in Central Park.

Our own Joe Spremulli recapped his experience

At this time, Menken did not indicate when or where Hercules will be staged, only that he’s working on the production.

