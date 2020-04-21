Learn to Draw Lightning McQueen from “Cars” With Pixar Story Artist Scott Morse

Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! In this case, that means, grab your pencils and paper and get ready to draw with a Pixar artist.

What’s happening:

Pixar Story Artist and Supervisor, Scott Morse is teaching Cars fans how to draw the legendary racer Lightning McQueen

fans This quick tutorial video shows audiences all the important elements to creating a super fast race car capable of winning a Piston Cup.

Buckle up and head to the fast lane for this informative art lesson:

At the start of the video, Morse gives viewers a few quick tips about researching an object prior to drawing it, noting its shape and style.

Before:

After:

Did you know?:

According to Wikipedia, Morse trained at California Institute of the Arts and has worked on Pixar films: Ratatouille WALL•E Cars Movies Soul



More Pixar Art at Home: