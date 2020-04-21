Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines! In this case, that means, grab your pencils and paper and get ready to draw with a Pixar artist.
What’s happening:
- Pixar Story Artist and Supervisor, Scott Morse is teaching Cars fans how to draw the legendary racer Lightning McQueen.
- This quick tutorial video shows audiences all the important elements to creating a super fast race car capable of winning a Piston Cup.
- Buckle up and head to the fast lane for this informative art lesson:
- At the start of the video, Morse gives viewers a few quick tips about researching an object prior to drawing it, noting its shape and style.
Did you know?:
- According to Wikipedia, Morse trained at California Institute of the Arts and has worked on Pixar films:
- Ratatouille
- WALL•E
- Cars Movies
- Soul
