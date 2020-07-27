SeaWorld Extends Waves of Honor Military Benefits to Veterans Through November 11th

by | Jul 27, 2020 1:11 PM Pacific Time

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment is offering free admission for U.S. military veterans and their families to theme parks in Florida and Texas for a limited time through the Waves of Honor program.

What’s Happening:

  • U.S. military veterans and their families can enjoy free admission to SeaWorld Orlando, SeaWorld San Antonio, and Busch Gardens Tampa for a limited time through the Waves of Honor program.
  • U.S. military veterans and retirees can redeem their complimentary single-day tickets, valid through November 11, for themselves and up to three friends or family members online at www.WavesofHonor.com.
  • These same benefits will also be extended to SeaWorld San Diego and Busch Gardens Williamsburg when those parks reopen, but opening dates have not yet been announced.
  • In addition to the free offer, veterans have the option to add up to four additional guest tickets for 50% off.
  • Veterans who take advantage of the ticket offer can also receive $10 off All-Day Dining and 50% off Quick Queue Unlimited, a program similar to Disney’s FastPass and Universal’s Express Pass.
  • The Waves of Honor program already provides complimentary admission for U.S. active duty military personnel, activated or drilling reservists, and National Guardsmen and up to three dependents. Additional discounts and offers are available for active military and veterans through MWR and ITT offices on U.S. military bases and online at www.WavesofHonor.com. These offers are available year-round and may differ by park.
  • The Waves of Honor program launched in 2005 and has served more than 10 million guests since then, including active duty military members, veterans, and their families.
  • Click here for a look inside SeaWorld Orlando and the safety enhancements implemented when the park reopened on June 11th.
  • You can see similar coverage of Busch Gardens Tampa here.

What They’re Saying:

  • Marc Swanson, Interim Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment: “It is an honor and a privilege for our SeaWorld and Busch Gardens family to extend free park admission to our country’s veterans and their families, and provide them with memorable experiences that are not only fun, but more importantly safe. Our long-standing commitment to members of the US military through the Waves of Honor program is our way of saying thank you to all of the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for this country.”
 
 
