SeaWorld Orlando Features New And Returning Favorites For SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration Nov. 14 – Dec. 31

SeaWorld Orlando has announced how they plan to get into the spirit of the season with new and returning fun that is all part of SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, coming to the park November 14th – December 31st.

What’s Happening:

Gather your family and join all of your festive friends at SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, November 14 through December 31. SeaWorld transforms into a winter wonderland sparkling with holiday cheer, excitement, and over 3 million beautiful lights. Experience award-winning entertainment like the show-stopping ice-skating extravaganza Winter Wonderland on Ice. Meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer or head to Wild Arctic and visit with Santa himself. Create unforgettable holiday memories with a magical Christmas celebration you can only find at SeaWorld.

New for SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration this year: Happy Holidays from Sesame Street Land It’s furry and bright on our favorite street! Join us as we celebrate Christmas, Hannukah, and Kwanzaa with our Sesame Street friends as they sing and dance to their favorite holiday songs. It’s A Wonderful Night: A New Story to Tell You haven’t experienced the spirit of the season quite like this before. SeaWorld is bringing over 30 of your favorite Christmas carols back to the stage with new clever surprises and lighthearted laughs. A reimagining of an old favorite for SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration, coming to the Nautilus Theater with limited capacity and physical distancing. Photos with Santa Claus Take a visit to the top of the world to meet the Arctic’s most famous resident, Santa Claus at SeaWorld’s Wild Arctic for a safe alternative to family photos with everyone’s favorite jolly elf! One party at a time will greet Santa in the expansive family room, and have the opportunity to sit (physically distant) in Santa’s sleigh with Santa seated above and behind you, separated by a plexiglass partition.



Returning SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration favorites: Meet Rudolph and Friends Returning for another year of festive fun, guests can immerse themselves in the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer at Rudolph’s ChristmasTown. Stroll outdoors past life-size story book vignettes featuring the classic tale, and meet beloved characters including Rudolph and Bumble. This attraction is limited capacity to promote physical distancing. Sea Lion High: The Christmas Special Excitement is running high for Sea Lion High’s Christmas pageant, but when things go wrong, it’s up to Clyde and Seamore to save the holidays. Winter Wonderland On Ice Christmas comes to life on a stage of ice, jewels and lights as skaters dazzle and delight in a show-stopping, ice skating extravaganza with physically distant seating arrangements. A sea of sparkling trees and towering fountains dancing in the background come together to create a don’t-miss experience for the holidays that the entire family will enjoy.



Sea of Trees Take a walk through a wintery, watery wonderland and immerse yourself in the expansive holiday Sea of Trees Located in SeaWorld’s lagoon, the glistening forest sparkles to music and lights up the water—and your eyes, and with 360 degree views from around the park provides safe physical distancing As the lights dance to holiday classics, your heart will soar with wonder and delight at this truly awe-inspiring Christmas treat. Plus, a magnificent centerpiece towers 70 feet above the water.

Rudolph's Movie Experience Rudolph and his friends star in this special-effects movie that will get the entire family in the holiday spirit, playing daily in the Sea Port Theater with limited capacity and physical distancing. This special movie experience is approximately 10 minutes long and begins at the top of every hour.

