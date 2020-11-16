Santa Returns to Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort With New Santa’s Village Area

This year, Santa will bring the North Pole experience to the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort with a new Santa’s Village themed area for guests to enjoy a socially distant, yet festive holiday experience – without the North Pole weather. Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elf, Kandy Kane, return for their annual holiday vacation to Santa’s favorite resort as part of the resort’s 2020 holiday season celebration.

On select nights beginning Nov. 27, the new Santa’s Village experience will give the young and young-at-heart a chance to experience the sights, scents and sounds of the holidays.

Playful elves will host socially distant reindeer games and guests will enjoy specialty drinks from Santa’s ho-ho-hometown in the hotel’s restaurants, take part in holiday cookie decorating and meet and take socially distanced pictures with the big man himself.

The full slate of Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort holiday activities include: Santa and Mrs. Claus Meet and Greets – Santa, Mrs. Claus and Kandy Kane, decked out in their favorite Florida vacation attire, will meet guests on select nights Nov – Dec. This unique, socially distanced holiday photo opportunity is filled with Florida flair, featuring reindeer, palm trees, flamingos and holiday cheer. Event dates: Nov. 27-28, Dec. 4-5, Dec. 11-12, Dec. 18-19, Dec. 21-22. Cookie Decorating – Fun has never tasted so sweet! On select nights, families can participate in a favorite holiday tradition – cookie decorating. Kids and parents alike can unleash their creativity on frosted sugar cookies from the hotel’s award-winning food and beverage team, then devour their delicious creations. The cookie decorating will be arranged with special health protocols in place. Life-Size Chocolate Holiday Santa Scene – Constructed entirely of chocolate, this life-size sculpture weighs approximately 2,000 pounds! The sculpture, created by two-time world pastry champion and the resort’s executive pastry chef, Laurent Branlard, is showcased in the Swan Hotel. It features chocolate Santa sitting in his chair; a 7-foot-tall, 400-pound chocolate nutcracker; chocolate fireplace; chocolate Christmas tree and chocolate toy train. The scene will be displayed throughout December and is 100 percent edible. However, any chocolate lovers thinking of taking on the challenge of consuming this enormous sweet should consider that it is 4 million calories! (And unfortunately, the sculpture is not available for tasting.) Dancing Lights Show – A dazzling musical light show transforms the outdoor causeway each evening into a holiday spectacle with dancing illuminated palm trees and favorite holiday tunes. The performances occur regularly from sunset through 10 p.m. Magic Keys for Santa on Christmas Eve – How will Santa deliver presents to each guest room without a chimney? With a magic key of course! Children can hang a magic key on their door to help Santa find his way on Christmas Eve. Magic keys are available on Dec. 24 at the concierge desk. Deck-The-Halls Decoration Packages – Extend the hotel’s festive décor to your guestroom. Guests can order a Deck-The-Halls decoration package, where elves will transform their room with holiday-themed décor and leave behind some tasty treats and a specialized holiday note for the kids. This is an ideal way to surprise the family after returning from a fun day in the theme parks! Hanukkah packages are also available. Advance reservations required. Fees apply. 24/7 In-Room Holiday Movies – Families can enjoy round-the-clock holiday cheer with a variety of free holiday-themed movies available in-room.

Guests can join all the holiday excitement with rates starting at $167 per night. And, if they are on the nice list, they can also enjoy a special bonus: up to 50% off a second room. Just use the code: SANTA.