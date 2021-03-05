“Beetlejuice” Is Coming Home as Halloween Horror Nights Returns to Universal Orlando Resort September 3

Universal Orlando Resort has revealed one of the haunted houses for Halloween Horror Nights 30, which is returning September 3, 2021.

What’s Happening:

Don’t say his name three times, but Beetlejuice is coming home to Universal Orlando Resort for Halloween Horror Nights 30 “Never Go Alone.” Universal has posted some photos of the house Guests can look forward to seeing.

Last year’s celebration of the 30th anniversary was canceled due to the pandemic, resulting in a tribute store two haunted houses Beetlejuice haunted house

Universal shared a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into making one of the highly detailed haunted houses during the special event you can check out below.

Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights is the ultimate Halloween event, bringing the most terrifying names in horror and pop culture to life in disturbingly-real experiences. Guests who visit Halloween Horror Nights at Universal’s parks worldwide become victims inside their own horror film, where multiple movie-quality haunted houses based on iconic horror movies, television shows and original stories come to life. With highly-themed scare zones located throughout the event designed to complement the haunted houses, fear bleeds into the streets and fills the parks with hordes of menacing “scareactors” that lunge from every darkened corner to prey upon Halloween Horror Nights Guests.

From Universal Orlando Resort

“Last year, we made the difficult decision not to hold Halloween Horror Nights. Now we’re back for our 30th year and can’t wait to make you scream. Experience terrifying haunted houses, sinister scare zones, outrageous live entertainment and some of the park’s most exhilarating attractions. You definitely need someone to cling to, someone to hide behind, somebody to panic with. Because just as in horror films where the first to wander off meets a terrible fate, there’s one thing to remember at Halloween Horror Nights: Never go alone.”

Halloween Horror Nights 30 will run select nights from September 3 through October 31. More information will continue to be revealed with new houses, food, merchandise, and more as we get closer to September 3.