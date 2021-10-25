Disneyland Resort Cast Members Receive Special Name Tags in Commemorative Keepsake Boxes

When the Disneyland Resort reopened on April 30, 2021, cast members received new name-tags with a “Bringing Back the Magic” tagline. Now, cast members are getting their own special name-tag in a commemorative keepsake box.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Resort Ambassador Justin Rapp recently surprised some cast members, presenting them their commemorative name-tags, emblazoned with the resort’s April 30, 2021 milestone reopening date.
- One of the cast members who got their name-tag was Security cast member Joseph Romo, who has worked at Disneyland for 12 years. During the yearlong closure, he was part of the small team that kept the resort safe and secure while closed.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CVWQkjtA1_E/
- “To have everybody back, to have the teamwork that we have, the management team that we have and to have the cast bringing back the magic has just been a wonderful experience,” said Joseph. “Words cannot describe the emotions.”
- Costuming cast member Linda Maglione shared that returning to work really helped her regain a sense of normalcy with everything going on in the world.
- Current active or furloughed Disneyland Resort cast members and Imagineers employed as of July 27, 2021 are eligible to receive the gift.
More Disneyland News:
