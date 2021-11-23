Hulu Offering 12 Months of Ad-Supported Plan for 99¢ a Month

Hulu is offering an incredible deal for Black Friday, giving you access to Hulu’s ad-supported plan for 99¢ a month for 12 months.
What’s Happening:
- This offer will allow you to get 12 months of ad-supported Hulu for only 99¢, which will save you 85% on the regular price of $6.99/month.
- You have one year to enjoy the Hulu plan for $0.99/month. After that, you’ll be charged the then-current regular price for the plan (which is currently $6.99/month). You can cancel anytime online or by calling Hulu.
- This limited time offer is available only to new and eligible returning subscribers. Existing Hulu subscribers are not able to change their Hulu subscription.
- This deal must be redeemed by 11:59 PM PST on November 29. Join in on the early access to the deal at this link.
More Hulu News:
- Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for Mother/Android, a new film premiering Friday, December 17, starring Chloë Grace Moretz.
- Pam & Tommy will tell the tale of actress Pamela Anderson, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, and their infamous home movie (of sorts). Hulu recently released the first trailer for the series.
- Last Friday, Hulu began informing Hulu + Live TV subscribers that beginning December 21, their subscriptions will now include access to Disney+ and ESPN+. As to be expected with a move like this, there has been a price increase.