Hulu Offering 12 Months of Ad-Supported Plan for 99¢ a Month

Hulu is offering an incredible deal for Black Friday, giving you access to Hulu’s ad-supported plan for 99¢ a month for 12 months.

What’s Happening:

This offer will allow you to get 12 months of ad-supported Hulu for only 99¢, which will save you 85% on the regular price of $6.99/month.

You have one year to enjoy the Hulu plan for $0.99/month. After that, you’ll be charged the then-current regular price for the plan (which is currently $6.99/month). You can cancel anytime online or by calling Hulu.

This limited time offer is available only to new and eligible returning subscribers. Existing Hulu subscribers are not able to change their Hulu subscription.

This deal must be redeemed by 11:59 PM PST on November 29. Join in on the early access to the deal at this link

