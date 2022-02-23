Trams Return to Disneyland Resort With Celebratory Ceremony

Resort Trams have returned to Disneyland Resort! Guests can once again hop on the trams from the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures to the Main Entrance Esplanade.
- We were invited to a celebratory ceremony this morning, during which Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock welcomed back the trams.
- Potrock was joined by the Cast Members who make the service possible as well as Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
- Tram service at the Disneyland Resort provides Guest transportation from the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures to the Main Entrance Esplanade between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.
- Check out the ceremony as well as our first ride back on the tram in the video below:
ICYMI – More Disneyland new:
- We finally know exactly when favorites such as World of Color, Fantasmic! the Main Street Electrical Parade, and others will return — and have also received a sneak peek at an update to MSEP.
- To celebrate President’s Day, the most patriotic of all the Muppets, Sam Eagle, delivered a special message straight from Disneyland!
- Pandora Jewelry will be hosting a special meet & greet with the cast of Disney Princess – The Concert at the Downtown Disney District on Monday, February 28th from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- In November 2021, Disney announced that Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland would be closing for a reimagining in March 2022. We now know the exact date that the area will be closing.