Trams Return to Disneyland Resort With Celebratory Ceremony

Resort Trams have returned to Disneyland Resort! Guests can once again hop on the trams from the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures to the Main Entrance Esplanade.

We were invited to a celebratory ceremony this morning, during which Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock welcomed back the trams.

Potrock was joined by the Cast Members who make the service possible as well as Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

Tram service at the Disneyland Resort provides Guest transportation from the Mickey & Friends and Pixar Pals parking structures to the Main Entrance Esplanade between Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure

Check out the ceremony as well as our first ride back on the tram in the video below:

