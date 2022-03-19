Lily Aldridge and La Cava del Tequila Partnering to Support Women for Women International

The ultra-premium tequila producer Casa Dragones is working with longtime friend Lily Aldridge and EPCOT’s La Cava del Tequila to support Women for Women International, an organization aiding women survivors of war and conflict.

What’s Happening:

Through the end of April, Casa Dragones will donate $5 for every Lily Margarita ($25) sold to Women for Women International.

With spring approaching, Lily’s love for blossoms served as inspiration for La Cava Del Tequila’s mixologist Gustavo Ortega’s take on the classic cocktail, marrying the perfect balance of tangy and tart from cranberry and lime juices with subtle sweetness from rose petal liqueur, finished with a soft hint of violet essence and gentle clove and pepper notes from Casa Dragones Blanco.

What They’re Saying:

Bertha González Nieves, Mexican Businesswoman: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Lily Aldridge, a longtime fan and friend of our tequila, for The Lily Margarita, a special cocktail only offered at La Cava Del Tequila, one of our most popular tequila-sipping destinations. Casa Dragones has always been community-driven and with this partnership, we’re bringing friends, collaborators and tequila lovers into our circle to help support Women for Women International."

Lily Aldridge, Model: "I am excited to partner with Casa Dragones Tequila and my friend Bertha González Nieves for The Lily Margarita at La Cava Del Tequila in EPCOT, a place I always love visiting. Now more than ever, giving back is essential and I'm proud to support Casa Dragones in helping Women for Women International."

