Red Rose Tavern at Disneyland Serving Breakfast Again

Red Rose Tavern at Disneyland is now serving breakfast once again. They used to before the COVID-19 pandemic but when Disneyland reopen after the closure they were only open for lunch and dinner.
What’s Happening:
- There are delicious options you can choose from at Red Rose Tavern from Beast Breakfast Burger which is an Angus patty, bacon orange marmalade, egg, and arugula on a toasted bun with a side of potato bites.
- Or maybe the vegetable quinoa breakfast bowl filled with quinoa, roasted mushrooms, cauliflower, arugula, tomato, potato bites, and spicy lime aioli sounds better.
- If you're wanting to go for a more classic breakfast you can't go wrong with Mickey-shaped pancakes.
- These items are available for mobile order and can be done through the Disneyland App.
- Since Disneyland reopened after the closure due to the pandemic it could be hard to sometimes find a breakfast option. It is nice this one is available once again.
About Red Rose Tavern:
- This is a casual dining option with a Beauty and the Beast flare and a dash of French.
- You can find Red Rose Tavern tucked away in Fantasyland.
- If you aren't wanting to go for breakfast you are able to go down there for both lunch and dinner.
- There are burgers available with french fries or if you were trying to be a little healthier you can get a cutie mandarin orange instead.
- Or maybe a pepperoni flatbread is more your style.
- If you are a vegetarian or vegan you will love the grilled cauliflower steak with egg-free spicy lime aioli, lettuce, tomato on a toasted roll and served with french fries.
- There's also a chef's chop salad which includes chicken but can be ordered without.
- For the little ones, there is a kid-friendly burger or chicken nuggets.