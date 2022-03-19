Red Rose Tavern at Disneyland Serving Breakfast Again

Red Rose Tavern at Disneyland is now serving breakfast once again. They used to before the COVID-19 pandemic but when Disneyland reopen after the closure they were only open for lunch and dinner.

What’s Happening:

There are delicious options you can choose from at Red Rose Tavern from Beast Breakfast Burger which is an Angus patty, bacon orange marmalade, egg, and arugula on a toasted bun with a side of potato bites.

Or maybe the vegetable quinoa breakfast bowl filled with quinoa, roasted mushrooms, cauliflower, arugula, tomato, potato bites, and spicy lime aioli sounds better.

If you're wanting to go for a more classic breakfast you can't go wrong with Mickey-shaped pancakes.

These items are available for mobile order and can be done through the Disneyland App.

Since Disneyland reopened after the closure due to the pandemic it could be hard to sometimes find a breakfast option. It is nice this one is available once again.

