Disney’s Veterans Institute Returns to Walt Disney World Resort August 19 and 20

Veterans Institute Summit will be returning to Walt Disney World Resort at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex this August 19th and 20th, according to Disney Parks Blog.

What's Happening:

Both Walt Disney and Roy Disney had nothing but the highest respect for those who serve in our military as they also both served in WW1.

It's because of this that Disney is honored to host the Veterans Institute Summit on August 19th and 20th.

This two-day event is designed to encourage companies to build effective veteran hiring training and other support programs. Their hope is to provide opportunities for servicemen and women retiring at home and those transitioning into civilian life.

The Veterans Institute Summit, presented by Disney Institute and Wounded Warrior Project, is a complementary event that will be hosted live online.

There will be conversations with speakers with a passion for supporting veterans and military spouses as they look for meaningful employment outside of their military service.

You can visit the Veterans Institute Summit website

Speakers:

U.S. Army General Paul Funk II, Commanding General, United States Army Training and Doctrine Command

Michael Linnington, CEO, Wounded Warrior Project, U.S. Army General, retired

Dr. Barbara Van Dahlen, CEO, WeBe Life; Founder, Give an Hour

Bob Woodruff, Founder, Bob Woodruff Foundation

Mark Elliott, Head of Military & Veterans Affairs, JP Morgan Chase, U.S. Army Colonel, retired

William Reynolds III, Management Consulting Entrepreneur & Business Leader, SERVE Advisory Group, U.S. Army Captain, Retired

Jen Amos, Podcaster & Entrepreneur, Holding Down the Fort Podcast

Jen Anthony, Director of Veteran Services, The COMMIT Foundation

Brian Alvarado, Director, Military Spouse Programs, Hiring Our Heroes, an initiative of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Stephanie Brown, Founder and CEO of The Rosie Network

Jaime Chapman, COO and Co-Founder of Military Spouse Chamber of Commerce

Beau Higgins, Senior Manager, Military Affairs, Amazon; U.S. Marine Colonel, retired