Wantilan Luau Returns to Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando

While the Spirit of Aloha may be gone from Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort once again embraces the ‘aloha’ spirit with the much-anticipated return of Loews Royal Pacific Resort’s Wantilan Luau. The festive, family-friendly luau and dinner show returns on Saturdays at 6:00 pm.

What’s Happening:

The hotel’s captivating evening event unfolds at an outdoor covered pavilion, with the roar of the drums and traditional chants before performers make a dramatic entrance and take the stage. Guests will then take a memorable journey through Polynesian culture featuring the elegance and enchantment of Hawaii, the ancient and vibrating pounding of the Nafa drums of Tonga, the mesmerizing hip shaking dance of Tahiti and the exhilarating and flaming art of the warrior fire dance from Samoa.

Guests will enjoy a culinary and musical voyage featuring hula dancers, a fire knife dancer, lively music and an array of foods including: A Polynesian-inspired buffet featuring traditional pit-roasted suckling pig, Hawaiian chicken teriyaki, catch of the day, lomi lomi chicken salad, Ahi poke salad, fire-grilled tender beef, island-spiced vegetables, freshly-baked breads, rolls and more Dessert extravaganza featuring pineapple macadamia tarts, passion fruit crème brûlée and tropical fresh fruit with chocolate mousse shots Mai tais, wine and beer for guests 21 and older Kid-friendly buffet with pizza, chicken fingers, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly and more

The Wantilan Luau takes place Saturdays at 6:00 pm. Regular and premium seating is available. Tickets start at $89 for adults and $39 for children.

Tickets are available at WantilanLuau.eventbrite.com

What They’re Saying:

Managing Director Larry Beiderman said: “We are delighted to offer this incredible event again to our resort guests, as well as Central Florida residents. Every luau is a party and we are thrilled to have many guests come to celebrate birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and other special moments with us.”