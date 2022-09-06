“Disney Christmas” Returns to Tokyo Disney Resort For the First Time in Three Years

Tokyo Disney Resort will host a special “Disney Christmas” event for the first time in three years, from November 8th through December 25th. The Disney hotels, Disney Resort Line, and Ikspiari will also offer exciting programs themed to the holidays.

What’s Happening:

On the Tokyo Disneyland Park parade route, guests can enjoy “Disney Christmas Stories,” a parade that brings to life scenes of Disney friends enjoying a fantastic Christmas. In addition, World Bazaar will be transformed into a Christmastime full of fantasy for guests of all ages, featuring a Christmas tree surrounded by decorations and ornaments.

Over at Tokyo DisneySea Park, guests can enjoy “Disney Christmas Greeting” on the waters of Mediterranean Harbor. Additionally, presented at Hangar Stage will be “Christmastime with You,” a show featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends singing and dancing along to past Christmas entertainment programs. Mediterranean Harbor and Waterfront Park will also be adorned with colorful decorations and illuminations, offering a different festive ambience during the day and after dark.

Special menus along with decorations will be available at the Disney hotels, including Disney Ambassador Hotel and Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta.

The Disney Resort Line will also offer day passes and souvenir medallions with designs themed to the special event, while at Ikspiari there will be a Christmas tree and other holiday decorations.

Disney Christmas Stories:

This parade full of fantasy—portraying Christmas stories of Disney friends spending precious time with their loved ones—returns to the parade route refreshed with updates.

In “Disney Christmas Stories,” Disney friends appear in Christmas-themed costumes and present their holiday tales to the guests. This parade begins with the story of Donald Duck and Daisy Duck spending a special holiday moment together, followed by six more different stories, including that of Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse celebrating Christmas together.

Disney Christmas Greeting:

Joined by Santa Claus, Mickey Mouse and his friends appear in Christmas-themed costumes. Together, they greet the guests with upbeat and fun Christmas music.

Christmastime with You:

Videos of past Christmas entertainment at Tokyo DisneySea will be played as various performances take the stage, including a medley of everyone’s favorite Christmas songs sung by Mickey Mouse and his friends, romantic live vocals by singers and energetic dancing. This special performance themed to the holidays is sure to bring a heartwarming feeling to guests.

Starbright Christmas Fireworks:

The nighttime skies will come alive to Christmas music with fireworks in the shape of shining stars.

Decorations:

At Tokyo Disneyland, a 15-meter-tall Christmas tree will be set up at World Bazaar, and the Mickey Flower Bed by the Main Entrance will feature Mickey Mouse with a Santa Claus hat. In addition, colorful garlands, wreaths and ornaments of Li’l RingRing, the Christmas elf, will embellish the Park, creating a Christmas full of fantasy.

Various holiday decorations and illuminations will be featured at Tokyo DisneySea as well, inviting guests to a colorful and shining world of Christmas. After dark, the decorations will light up, bringing a dreamy and romantic ambience to Tokyo DisneySea.

Holiday Merchandise:

At both parks, special items featuring designs of Mickey Mouse and his friends enjoying Christmas at Tokyo Disney Resort will be offered starting November 7th. Also, merchandise items of Li’l RingRing, the Christmas elf, will be available again this holiday season for the second consecutive year.

For Tokyo DisneySea’s “Duffy & Friends’ Winter Twinkling Town,” program, merchandise featuring designs of Duffy and his friends spending jolly times together in a winter town will be offered starting November 14th.

Special Food Menus:

From November 1st, special menu items perfect for the holidays will be available at both parks. These items include dishes featuring Christmas colors, such as red and green, and menu items themed to a holiday feast such as roast beef and steak. A popular wintertime Park snack, chocolate churros, will also be available.

At Tokyo DisneySea, dishes with “Duffy & Friends’ Winter Twinkling Town” souvenir items will be offered starting November 7th.

Haunted Mansion “Holiday Nightmare”

From September 14th, 2022 through January 4th, 2023, The Haunted Mansion The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Disney Hotels:

Christmas-themed menu items will also be available at Disney hotels. At Disney Ambassador Hotel, fun desserts inspired by Christmas ornaments will be served at Empire Grill. In addition, guests will be able to receive a limited-edition original design keychain with an order of select special menu items.

At Silk Road Garden in Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, dishes prepared with ingredients themed to a Christmas feast will be available, and at Canna in Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, course meals will feature dishes in Christmas colors, offering guests a special holiday dining experience.

In addition, the five Disney hotels will be adorned in colorful holiday decorations. With Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel joining the event for the first time, the hotels will bring more excitement to the guests’ holiday fun.

Disney Resort Line:

Day passes for the Disney Resort Line will be available in designs themed to “Disney Christmas” at the Disney Resort Line ticket machines. Guests can also collect souvenir medallions that will be available in an exclusive design themed to the event.

Ikspiari:

This shopping, dining and entertainment complex located near Maihama station will have a seven-meter-tall Christmas tree at Celebration Plaza.

Christmas songs will be played and the entire complex will be decorated with wreaths, illuminations and more. The shops will also have items available that will make for perfect Christmas gifts, and restaurants will offer menu items only available during this event period.