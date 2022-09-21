Ways to Celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month at Disneyland Resort

At Disneyland Resort they are celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month now through October 15th. Disney Parks Blog shared how you can join in on the fun.

What’s Happening:

Here are some ways that you can celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month at Disneyland Resort.

Música! Listen and dance to Hispanic and Latin American bands in the evenings at the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage:

El Sabor Bueno – Sept. 22, 26, 29; Oct. 5, 6, 13

Julian Torres y Mariachi Cenzontle – Sept. 21, 23, 30; Oct. 12, 14, 15

Estilo Tumbao Band – Sept. 28; Oct. 1, 3, 7, 8, 10

Tina Aldana Band – Sept. 24, 25, 27; Oct. 2, 4, 9, 11

On weekends over at GCH Craftsman Bar at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, El Sabor Bueno and the Dylan Carbone Duo perform in the afternoons.

Make sure to come hungry as there are plenty of delicious, flavorful dishes and drinks available.

Enjoy tasty bites from the Latina-owned food trucks Kiki’s Cuban Food and Vchos beginning at 3 p.m. daily, near the Downtown Disney LIVE! stage through October 16th, 2022.

Kiki’s Cuban Food has local roots, where Kiki started sharing her family’s pork recipe at farmer’s markets, and now brings their popular pork sandwich to the district. In Los Angeles, chances are you’ve seen a pupuseria, a restaurant that serves traditional Salvadoran food and pupusas. Vchos combines the traditional authentic pupusa with a modern Latin twist.

You will have the opportunity to meet a Southern California artist, Manuel Hernandez, whose work captures the energy and essence of Disney stories, places, and characters.

He will be appearing at the WonderGround Gallery Artist Showcase, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., September 24–25, 2022, where you will have the opportunity to have select pieces signed.

There are opportunities to make arts and crafts with your family from noon to 6 p.m. every day through October 16th near the Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage.

Color three separate discs to make a mobile, pictured with a scarlet macaw, the monarch butterfly, and a toucan, and learn about these majestically beautiful creatures of flight.

Throughout Downtown Disney you'll see a display of floral arrangements called silletas, inspired by Colombia and Walt Disney Animation Studios Encanto .

. This feature is 27 flags in alphabetical order to represent 27 nations of Latin and Hispanic communities.

Throughout the Disneyland Resort there is also lots of Encanto and Disney and Pixar’s Coco merchandise available.

Test your knowledge of Hispanic and Latin American Disney history with a new, limited-time trivia game in the Disney Parks Trivia section on the Play Disney Parks app.

Look for the new Plaza de la Familia-inspired mural created by Asia Ellington, a Latina Disney artist and model designer, in the west alcove of the Downtown Disney District.

In addition to the specific Hispanic and Latin American Heritage month offerings, the annual Plaza de la Familia celebration is happening at Disney California Adventure

Inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Coco and runs now through November 2nd 2022.