As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for October 3rd-8th. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of October 3rd-8th:
- Monday, October 3
- GMA kicks off Thriving in Pink series for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Cate Blanchett (Tár)
- Tuesday, October 4
- Constance Wu (Making a Scene)
- Reese Witherspoon (Busy Betty)
- Rep. Cori Bush (The Forerunner)
- Chef Tabitha Brown (Cooking from the Spirit)
- Wednesday, October 5
- Shawn Mendes and Javier Bardem (Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile)
- Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)
- Wendell Pierce (Death of a Salesman)
- Thursday, October 6
- Mike Myers (Amsterdam)
- Performance by trio The Last Bandoleros
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, October 7
- GMA hosts a live salsa dancing demonstration
- Performance from Funny Girl
- Saturday, October 8
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.