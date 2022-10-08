“The Art of DuckTales” Panel Happening November 5th Online and In Person

The Art of DuckTales panel will be happening on November 5th in person as well as online. Tickets go on sale starting today October 8th at 6pm PST.

What’s Happening:

Nucleus is excited to welcome the creative minds behind 2017 DuckTales for an in-person / virtual Q & A and signing!

for an in-person / virtual Q & A and signing! Pre-ordered copies of The Art of DuckTales will be signed by the panelists listed below.

Signing and Panel Details: (November 5th 3:00pm – 6:00pm PST)

In-person:

Tickets are $10 per person.

They will be available starting Saturday, October 8th at 6pm PDT, here

Only 120 seats are available.

Limit two tickets per purchase.

Any purchase of more than two tickets will be automatically refunded.

In-person guests will be allowed to get two items signed.

No drawing requests will be permitted.

Limit two items signed per person.

Signatures only

Masks required

Online:

If you can't attend in-person join us live on TWITCH

Online guests can submit questions through the Twitch chat.

Twitch requires you to be 13+ in order to create a Twitch account to comment on the live stream.

Live Q&A Panel and Signing Timeline:

3:00 – 4:00 pm : Moderated Panel

4:00 – 4:45 pm : Q&A

5:00 – 6:00 pm : Signing

Featured Panelists:

Matthew Youngberg – creator / show runner

Frank Angones – creator / story editor

Sean Jimenez – art director

Valerie Schwarz – assistant art director

Tanner Johnson – storyboard artist

Jason Zurek – storyboard artist

Suzanna Olson – producer

Laura Leganza Reynolds – associate producer

About DuckTales: