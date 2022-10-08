“The Art of DuckTales” Panel Happening November 5th Online and In Person

The Art of DuckTales panel will be happening on November 5th in person as well as online. Tickets go on sale starting today October 8th at 6pm PST.
What’s Happening:
- Nucleus is excited to welcome the creative minds behind 2017 DuckTales for an in-person / virtual Q & A and signing!
- Pre-ordered copies of The Art of DuckTales will be signed by the panelists listed below.
Signing and Panel Details: (November 5th 3:00pm – 6:00pm PST)
In-person:
- Tickets are $10 per person.
- They will be available starting Saturday, October 8th at 6pm PDT, here.
- Only 120 seats are available.
- Limit two tickets per purchase.
- Any purchase of more than two tickets will be automatically refunded.
- In-person guests will be allowed to get two items signed.
- No drawing requests will be permitted.
- Limit two items signed per person.
- Signatures only
- Masks required
Online:
- If you can't attend in-person join us live on TWITCH.
- Online guests can submit questions through the Twitch chat.
- Twitch requires you to be 13+ in order to create a Twitch account to comment on the live stream.
Live Q&A Panel and Signing Timeline:
- 3:00 – 4:00 pm : Moderated Panel
- 4:00 – 4:45 pm : Q&A
- 5:00 – 6:00 pm : Signing
Featured Panelists:
- Matthew Youngberg – creator / show runner
- Frank Angones – creator / story editor
- Sean Jimenez – art director
- Valerie Schwarz – assistant art director
- Tanner Johnson – storyboard artist
- Jason Zurek – storyboard artist
- Suzanna Olson – producer
- Laura Leganza Reynolds – associate producer
About DuckTales:
- The Emmy Award-nominated animated comedy-adventure series DuckTales chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg's most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck, his mischief-making triplet grandnephews – Huey, Dewey and Louie, temperamental nephew Donald Duck and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack; no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley; and Mrs. Beakley's granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet's newfound fierce friend.
- After a long overdue family reunion reunites Scrooge with his nephew, grandnephews and epic past, the family of ducks dive into a life more exciting than they could have ever imagined.