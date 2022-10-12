National Geographic Readies for Third Year of Field Ready Program

National Geographic Content and National Geographic Society announce the third year of its Field Ready Program aimed to promote diversity and inclusion in global unscripted television production for historically underrepresented creators and storytellers interested in working behind the camera in natural history, science and exploration filmmaking.

The announcement was made by National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe ahead of the global brand’s appearance at Wildscreen Festival 2022 held in Bristol, UK, Oct. 10-14.

To date, the program has been widely successful with early-career storytellers from 15 countries focused on filmmaking having completed the program and 60% of its participants working on National Geographic productions around the globe.

This year’s Field Ready Program commences Oct. 10. 2022, with the mentees attending the Wildscreen Festival through full sponsorship by National Geographic.

The mentees will have an opportunity to network with their class cohorts, industry professionals and National Geographic executives.

What they’re saying: