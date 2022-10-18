Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval Returning to Universal Orlando Resort February 4th

Universal Orlando Resort is excited to invite guests to Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, happening February 4th through April 16th, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Next spring, Universal Orlando Resort will take its fan-favorite Mardi Gras celebration beyond the bayou with Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval – running daily February 4th through April 16th, 2023 at Universal Studios Florida.
- The parkwide celebration will transform Universal Studios Florida into Florida’s biggest party, complete with mouthwatering cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Brazil to Belgium and beyond – plus a lively parade filled with vibrant floats where partygoers can catch beads by the handful.
- And on select nights, guests can cap the festivities with live concerts by top names in music.
- Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida. More details about the event – including the concert lineup and dates, the delicious selection of food and beverage guests can sample, and the spectacular parade theme – will be revealed soon.
- For more information, visit www.universalorlando.com/mardigras.
