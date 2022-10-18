Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval Returning to Universal Orlando Resort February 4th

Universal Orlando Resort is excited to invite guests to Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, happening February 4th through April 16th, 2023.

What’s Happening:

Next spring, Universal Orlando Resort will take its fan-favorite Mardi Gras celebration beyond the bayou with Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval – running daily February 4th through April 16th, 2023 at Universal Studios Florida.

The parkwide celebration will transform Universal Studios Florida into Florida’s biggest party, complete with mouthwatering cuisine inspired by Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Brazil to Belgium and beyond – plus a lively parade filled with vibrant floats where partygoers can catch beads by the handful.

And on select nights, guests can cap the festivities with live concerts by top names in music.

Access to Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida. More details about the event – including the concert lineup and dates, the delicious selection of food and beverage guests can sample, and the spectacular parade theme – will be revealed soon.

For more information, visit www.universalorlando.com/mardigras