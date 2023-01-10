Walt Disney World Resort Hotels No Longer Charging For Overnight Parking

After years of outcry from frequent Walt Disney World guests, Disney Parks has responded and effective immediately, overnight parking charges for guests staying on-site at a Disney Resort hotel will no longer be applied.

What’s Happening:

A new email from Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products chairman Josh D’Amaro has revealed a number of news items sure to please Disney Parks fans everywhere, and one thing stuck out to many fans of the official hotels of Walt Disney World – the return of complimentary parking!

Beginning this evening, Jan. 10, overnight self-parking will once again be offered complimentary to guests staying at Disney Resort hotels at Walt Disney World.

As a reminder, Disney Resort hotel guests also continue to receive complimentary standard parking at Walt Disney World theme parks, daily early theme park entry (with valid admission and a park reservation) and complimentary on-site transportation options such as buses, monorails and Disney Skyliner.

Back in 2018,

When this was implemented, there was a lot of outcry from regular visitors, many of whom considered it one of the greatest examples of "nickel and diming” by the changing Walt Disney Company.

Today’s news directly responds to this, with the Disney Parks Blog even saying, "This is a Disney difference many of you have asked us to bring back, and we’re happy to reintroduce it to make your vacation a little easier and more affordable.”

In the same announcement, it was also revealed that Annual Passholders at Walt Disney World will soon be able to

More Walt Disney World news: