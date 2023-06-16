Play shopDisney’s Pixie Puzzle Letter Scramble for Magical Savings at Checkout

Summer is here (almost) and shopDisney is taking today to concentrate on game time! The online retailer has just introduced a Pixie Puzzle on the site with a series of letters to be discovered. These individual letters spell out a mystery code that can be used at checkout for special savings!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It's Pixie Puzzle day at shopDisney and everyone's invited to play! Explore the site for hidden letters and rearrange them at checkout to reveal a special code for magical savings.

We’ve already found all of the letters and know the mystery word which is revealed below. For guests who want to play the game themselves, stop reading!

Pixie Puzzle Letters and Locations:

This Pixie Puzzle is much simpler than we’d anticipated. In fact when you go to the main page, there’s a link to Start Your Journey. You don’t even have to unscramble anything either!

The letters are: T on the New Arrivals I on Disney100 Celebrations N on the Parks K on Summer Adventures

Please note, that you have to play through all of the letters for the code to work. Fortunately, once you start your journey, you’re directed to the next letter.

Magical Savings:

After finding and “unscrambling” all of the letters, guests can enter the word at checkout. In our experience the special savings is $10 off a qualifying purchase of $10 or more . Exclusions apply including products from some of the higher end brands.

. Exclusions apply including products from some of the higher end brands. To be sure it’s the same across the board, we played Pixie Puzzle on a different computer and browser and wound up with “TINK” and $10 savings.

Also, just for fun, we entered another valid word “KNIT” and the code worked! However any other combination of the letters did not.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!