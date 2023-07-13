Take 25% Off Sitewide During shopDisney’s Friends & Family Savings Event

: explode(): Passing null to parameter #2 ($string) of type string is deprecated inon line

It’s back! shopDisney’s popular Friends and Family Savings event is going now through Sunday, July 16th, and fans can save 25% on almost everything with the code: DISNEYPAL.

What’s Happening:

For a limited time shopDisney is offering guests a 25% discount (some restrictions apply) on toys, apparel, home essentials and more as part of their Friends and Family event.

Guests will find a wide assortment of Disney merchandise for any occasion and while must-have items are on sale, there's no better time to stock up and save.

The 25% off discount can be applied at checkout with the code: DISNEYPAL .

This special offer applies to select new releases like the Disney100 Collections and some items currently on sale like 30% Off Encanto up to 50% Off Swim

Finally, don't forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC too to get free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre-tax)!

We gathered up some of our favorite finds both new and classic that are part of the Friends and Family event on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below. Happy shopping!

30% Off Encanto

We don’t talk about Bruno, but we definitely talk about shopping discounts! Whether you’re looking for styles inspired by the film or want costumes for Halloween or your next movie night, these looks won’t disappoint.

Disney100

The Walt Disney Company is celebrating its 100th anniversary and we’re obsessed with the new merchandise collections adorned with all or our favorite characters!

Toys and Plush

Whether it’s snuggling with a cute plush or exercising their imagination through creative play you can get the kiddos started on their Disney obsession right now!

Disney Dolls

Grow your Disney doll collection with CreativeSoul Photography’s princess dolls or try something different with the Disney ily 4EVER line inspired by Aladdin, Snow White and more.

Up to 50% Off Swim

Got a vacation coming up or in need of a poolside refresh? There are plenty of suits, slides, beach bags, towels and accessories for the whole family to enjoy.

Barely Necessities Picks

If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.