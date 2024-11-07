Disney Enchanted Christmas Playlist Available to Stream Now

Immerse yourself in the magical atmosphere of the holiday season at Disneyland Paris with the Disney Enchanted Christmas playlist now available.
What’s Happening:
- Experience the joy of the holiday season with the Disney Enchanted Christmas playlist, available on music streaming platforms including Deezer, Spotify and YouTube Music.
Playlist:
- “Mickey's Nutcracker” – Cast Disneyland Paris
- “Chante, C’est Noël” – Monica Löfgren
- “Chante, C’est Noël” – Choir of St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle
- “Lumina – Ring the Bells” – Cast Disneyland Paris
- “Magic Everywhere” – Cast Disneyland Paris
- “Christmas Is Here” – Cast Disneyland Paris
- “Shine a Light” – Cast Disneyland Paris
- “Shine a Light” – Cast Disneyland Paris (Instrumental)
